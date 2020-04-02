Things appear to be looking up for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is -45.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $55.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CF stock was last observed hovering at around $27.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.97% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 13.83% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.85, the stock is -6.47% and -26.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.33 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -41.72% off its SMA200. CF registered -37.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.66.

The stock witnessed a -32.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.85%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $4.59B in sales. and $4.59B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.64 and Fwd P/E is 11.21. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.02% and -53.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $938.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), with 17.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.90% while institutional investors hold 17.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.01M, and float is at 213.85M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 15.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.12 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.01% of the CF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 22.2 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.85 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $947.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 10.99 million with a market value of $524.67 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frost Bert A, the company’s Sr.VP,Sales, Mkt Dev & Sup Chn. SEC filings show that Frost Bert A sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $45.50 per share for a total of $591438.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82072.0 shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that FURBACHER STEPHEN A (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $47.50 per share for $166250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49187.0 shares of the CF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Kelleher Dennis P. (Sr VP and CFO) disposed off 34,343 shares at an average price of $48.19 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 40,874 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF).

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 25.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.