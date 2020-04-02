This Could Be A Brutal Week For Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are -24.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.81% or -$16.88 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.20% down YTD and -24.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.18% and -22.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the ADSK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ADSK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $139.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $211.10. The forecasts give the Autodesk Inc. stock a price target range of $245.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.18% or -16.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.26, up 19.50% from $2.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 128,716 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 124,180. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,599 and 78,137 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hope Stephen W., a VP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 212 shares worth $31336.0 at $147.81 per share on Mar 23. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 243 ADSK shares valued at $36754.0 on Mar 24. The shares were sold at $151.25 per share. Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 80 shares at $184.21 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $14737.0 while Galvin Carmel, (SVP, CHRO) sold 4,994 shares on Dec 18 for $923890.0 with each share fetching $185.00.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.73 with a market cap of $119.51M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VXRT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.63 million. This represented a 243.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.03 million from $42.7 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.09 million, significantly higher than the -$14.55 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Vaxart Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,036,633 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 734.93k shares after the latest sales, with -251.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.60% with a share float percentage of 67.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25.2 million shares worth more than $8.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Armistice Capital, LLC held 35.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480105.0 and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.