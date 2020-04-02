This Could Be A Brutal Week For Colfax Corporation (CFX), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) shares are -52.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.27% or -$2.43 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.42% and -48.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the CFX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $17.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.42. The forecasts give the Colfax Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.26% or -24.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, down -1.10% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 207,488 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,814,407. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 123,778 and 22,906 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trerotola Matthew L., a President & CEO at the company, sold 22,317 shares worth $822158.0 at $36.84 per share on Jan 06. The Controller, PAO had earlier sold another 589 CFX shares valued at $21251.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $36.08 per share. PRYOR DANIEL A (EVP, Strategy & Business Dev.) sold 4,825 shares at $33.32 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $160764.0 while MacLean Jason, (SVP, CBS & Supply Chain) sold 1,125 shares on Nov 08 for $38444.0 with each share fetching $34.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), on the other hand, is trading around $41.59 with a market cap of $10.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.10% with a share float percentage of 240.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 12.91 million shares worth more than $795.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.61 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.