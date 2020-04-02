This Could Be A Brutal Week For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), BP p.l.c. (BP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) shares are -54.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.13% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.56% and -41.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, UBS recommended the ITUB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ITUB stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.52. The forecasts give the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock a price target range of $10.77 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.78. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.12% or 14.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.20% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.6, down -12.30% from $0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.67 for the next year.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), on the other hand, is trading around $24.37 with a market cap of $88.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 3.35B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP p.l.c. having a total of 1,278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 27.3 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.61 million and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.