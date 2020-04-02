This Could Be A Brutal Week For Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) shares are -22.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.26% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.06% and -22.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2018, Credit Suisse recommended the MBT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MBT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.31. The forecasts give the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock a price target range of $889.26 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $620.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.15% or 98.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -63.60% in the current quarter to $12.72, up from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $71.8, up 3.90% from $60.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $14.74 and $15.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $76.28 for the next year.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), on the other hand, is trading around $88.01 with a market cap of $62.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $128.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Fiserv Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 833,916 shares. Insider sales totaled 846,552 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -51.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.35M shares after the latest sales, with 15.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 563.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fiserv Inc. having a total of 1,593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 110.43 million shares worth more than $12.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 16.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 54.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.35 billion and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.