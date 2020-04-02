This Could Be A Brutal Week For New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares are -79.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.77% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -79.88% down YTD and -79.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.74% and -78.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the NYMT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Maxim Group had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NYMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.22. The forecasts give the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.57% or 35.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 126.50% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 803,524 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 49,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 706,749 and 23,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mumma Steven R, a CEO at the company, bought 32,000 shares worth $128640.0 at $4.02 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 7,500 NYMT shares valued at $30000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $4.00 per share. Reese Nathan R (Chief Operating Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $4.22 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $21099.0 while Serrano Jason T, (President) bought 60,000 shares on Mar 13 for $234759.0 with each share fetching $3.91.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), on the other hand, is trading around $72.51 with a market cap of $92.56B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GILD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.1 billion. This represented a 47.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.63 billion from $59.15 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $12.72 billion while total current assets were at $30.3 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.14 billion, significantly higher than the $8.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.32 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Gilead Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 253,795 shares. Insider sales totaled 187,213 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.8M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.90% with a share float percentage of 1.25B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gilead Sciences Inc. having a total of 2,166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 106.47 million shares worth more than $6.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 103.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.74 billion and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.