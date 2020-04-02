This Could Be A Brutal Week For SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC), Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are -52.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.92% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.23% down YTD and -52.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.80% and -45.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Jefferies recommended the SDC stock is a Hold, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SDC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.15. The forecasts give the SmileDirectClub Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.89% or -4.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, up 33.00% from -$1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 62,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,275,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALLMAN RICHARD F, a Director at the company, bought 12,000 shares worth $115200.0 at $9.60 per share on Nov 26. The Director had earlier bought another 8,000 SDC shares valued at $37439.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $4.68 per share.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), on the other hand, is trading around $21.95 with a market cap of $14.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATUS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.2 billion. This represented a 51.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.47 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $34.11 billion from $33.77 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.55 billion, significantly higher than the $2.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Altice USA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 16,134,910 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,012,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 140.01M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 320.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA Inc. having a total of 524 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.1 million shares worth more than $768.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, with the investment firm holding over 26.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $710.84 million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.