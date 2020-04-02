This Could Be A Brutal Week For T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), Bank of Montreal (BMO)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) shares are -22.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.87% or -$3.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.86% down YTD and -22.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.95% and -23.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TROW stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 24, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TROW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $115.08. The forecasts give the T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock a price target range of $151.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.83% or -11.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.10% in the current quarter to $1.98, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.85, up 2.30% from $8.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.48 and $2.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 147 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 707,477 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 519,657. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 280,078 and 146,978 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alderson Christopher D, a Vice President at the company, sold 56,998 shares worth $7.84 million at $137.51 per share on Feb 06. The Director had earlier sold another 3,692 TROW shares valued at $393707.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $106.64 per share. Hiebler Jessica M (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 800 shares at $123.38 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $98702.0 while Higginbotham Robert C.T., (Vice President) sold 13,243 shares on Dec 16 for $1.64 million with each share fetching $124.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), on the other hand, is trading around $47.25 with a market cap of $31.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 45.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.55 billion. This represented a 48.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.77 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.22 billion, significantly higher than the $4.79 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.14 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.10% with a share float percentage of 639.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank of Montreal having a total of 762 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 55.48 million shares worth more than $4.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 21.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.