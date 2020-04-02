This Could Be A Brutal Week For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares are -13.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.60% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.23% down YTD and -13.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.79% and -16.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the TME stock is a Perform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TME stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $100.37. The forecasts give the Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock a price target range of $16.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.67% or 8.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.77, up 18.40% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.78 for the next year.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), on the other hand, is trading around $29.67 with a market cap of $9.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRNA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$129.09 million. This represented a 1018.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.05 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.59 billion from $1.59 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $867.12 million while total current assets were at $1.13 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$458.97 million, significantly lower than the -$330.87 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$490.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 140 times at Moderna Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 796,187 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,413,890 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 130 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -120.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 89.2M shares after the latest sales, with -1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.50% with a share float percentage of 249.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc. having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 50.87 million shares worth more than $995.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 15.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.76 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.