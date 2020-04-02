Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares are -39.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.24% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.15% down YTD and -39.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.29% and -36.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the ABEO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 10, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ABEO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.86. The forecasts give the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.53% or 50.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 300,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,446. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 6,446 in purchases and sales respectively.

Buono Stefano, a Director at the company, bought 200,000 shares worth $500000.0 at $2.50 per share on Dec 24. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 6,446 ABEO shares valued at $11667.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $1.81 per share. Buono Stefano (Director) bought 49,020 shares at $7.91 per share on Apr 11 for a total of $387979.0 while Buono Stefano, (Director) bought 20,980 shares on Apr 10 for $158271.0 with each share fetching $7.54.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB), on the other hand, is trading around $15.51 with a market cap of $998.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.52 billion from $1.59 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $777.79 million, significantly higher than the -$96.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $740.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Kontoor Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,503 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.39M shares after the latest sales, with -108.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 52.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kontoor Brands Inc. having a total of 516 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 million shares worth more than $476.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 19.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 8.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.56 million and represent 15.39% of shares outstanding.