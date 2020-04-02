Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Ball Corporation (BLL), Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) shares are -0.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.76% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -0.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.55% and -15.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Northland Capital recommended the BLL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BLL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $64.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.82. The forecasts give the Ball Corporation stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $68.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.73% or 5.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.88, up 4.30% from $2.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,150,363 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,027,834. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 497,453 and 264,403 in purchases and sales respectively.

STRAIN ROBERT D, a Sr. VP BallCorp & Pres. BATC at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $774957.0 at $77.50 per share on Feb 14. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O. had earlier sold another 16,491 BLL shares valued at $1.27 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $76.93 per share. HAYES JOHN A (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O.) sold 17,920 shares at $71.51 per share on Jan 22 for a total of $1.28 million while HAYES JOHN A, (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & C.E.O.) sold 15,411 shares on Dec 19 for $984691.0 with each share fetching $63.90.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), on the other hand, is trading around $162.53 with a market cap of $11.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $131.90 and spell out a less modest performance – a -23.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Teladoc Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 218,665 shares. Insider sales totaled 155,464 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 875.37k shares after the latest sales, with 17.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 72.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 582 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.16 million shares worth more than $599.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $558.25 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.