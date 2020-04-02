Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – HUYA Inc. (HUYA), Eversource Energy (ES)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares are -6.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.47% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.48% and -13.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, China Renaissance recommended the HUYA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 26, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the HUYA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $159.03. The forecasts give the HUYA Inc. stock a price target range of $210.34 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $120.55. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.06% or 86.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.91, up from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.05, up 34.60% from $3.23 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $1.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.41 for the next year.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), on the other hand, is trading around $75.99 with a market cap of $24.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Eversource Energy over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 289,861 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,123 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 25.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.70% with a share float percentage of 320.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eversource Energy having a total of 1,032 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.3 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 28.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 billion and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.