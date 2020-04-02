Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – VEREIT Inc. (VER), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) shares are -56.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.20% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.10% and -55.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VER stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on February 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.61. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, down -0.60% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,401,160 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 395,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,257,780 and 310,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), on the other hand, is trading around $128.81 with a market cap of $348.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $160.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Johnson & Johnson over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 536,200 shares. Insider sales totaled 294,179 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.16M shares after the latest sales, with 25.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.90% with a share float percentage of 2.63B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson & Johnson having a total of 3,785 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 228.3 million shares worth more than $33.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 192.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.13 billion and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.