Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – XP Inc. (XP), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) shares are -53.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.05% or -$1.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.04% and -50.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the XP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $161.04. The forecasts give the XP Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.3% or 22.04%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, up 38.60% from $2.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.35 for the next year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), on the other hand, is trading around $4.75 with a market cap of $1.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DRH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $687000.0. This represented a 99.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $237.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $193.29 million, significantly lower than the $217.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at DiamondRock Hospitality Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 585,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,393 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.47M shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 196.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.21 million shares worth more than $412.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 18.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.25 million and represent 15.55% of shares outstanding.