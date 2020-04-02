Top attractive stock of the week – VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -38.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.34% off the consensus price target high of $3.55 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.82% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -0.80% and -26.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -37.59% off its SMA200. VEON registered -26.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8846 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3364.

The stock witnessed a -17.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.74%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46492 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $8.86B in sales. and $8.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.35 and Fwd P/E is 4.26. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -52.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $2.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 982.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.17% while institutional investors hold 60.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 26.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 53.67 million shares valued at $135.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited with 52.39 million shares valued at $132.55 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exor Investments (UK) LLP which holds 40.41 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $102.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 32.41 million with a market value of $82.0 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -28.02% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -17.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.17% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.