Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is attracting new Institutional Money

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is -30.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $46.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $31.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.73% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.04% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.93% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.10, the stock is -4.19% and -24.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.08 million and changing -8.58% at the moment leaves the stock -27.09% off its SMA200. TRMB registered -28.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.39.

The stock witnessed a -26.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.20%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 10.49% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11484 employees, a market worth around $7.47B and $3.26B in sales. and $3.26B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.43% and -37.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $787.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Top Institutional Holders

653 institutions hold shares in Trimble Inc. (TRMB), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 95.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.79M, and float is at 248.83M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 95.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.55 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.22% of the TRMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.88 million shares valued at $995.37 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 16.01 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $667.65 million, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 11.36 million with a market value of $473.57 million.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bank Michael, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Bank Michael sold 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $39.54 per share for a total of $264927.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18632.0 shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that MATTHEWS DARRYL R (SVP & Sector Head) sold a total of 11,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $45.64 per share for $545056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23933.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, PEEK MARK S (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $45.87 for $687977.0. The insider now directly holds 36,276 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) that is trading -6.17% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -11.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.22% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.