Twitter Inc. (TWTR) And Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Among Headliners

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are -27.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.05% or -$1.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.20% and -33.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the TWTR stock is a Positive, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.05. The forecasts give the Twitter Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.6% or -29.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.80% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.76, up 6.80% from $2.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 113 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,033,224 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,278,738. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 733,629 and 582,411 in purchases and sales respectively.

Montano Michael, a Engineering Lead at the company, sold 1,750 shares worth $61355.0 at $35.06 per share on Mar 05. The CFO had earlier sold another 8,000 TWTR shares valued at $270240.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $33.78 per share. Derella Matthew (VP, Revenue & Partnerships) sold 16,219 shares at $35.18 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $570583.0 while Lane Fox Martha, (Director) sold 3,125 shares on Feb 28 for $100163.0 with each share fetching $32.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), on the other hand, is trading around $18.87 with a market cap of $34.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -30.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 1.75B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corporation having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 92.64 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 68.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $941.88 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.