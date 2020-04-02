Unsafe At Current Price? – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares are -62.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.70% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.13% down YTD and -62.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.43% and -39.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Needham recommended the ACB stock is a Hold, while earlier, Bryan Garnier had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 27, 2020. 3 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.81. The forecasts give the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.72. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.0% or -12.5%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), on the other hand, is trading around $4.37 with a market cap of $6.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NLY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $828.34 million. This represented a 22.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.93 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Annaly Capital Management Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 110,100 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.66M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.90% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annaly Capital Management Inc. having a total of 873 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 158.64 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 137.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.