Unsafe At Current Price? – Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) shares are -17.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.90% or -$4.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.71% and -5.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Raymond James recommended the BDX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BDX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $225.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $273.85. The forecasts give the Becton Dickinson and Company stock a price target range of $290.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $234.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.28% or 3.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $2.51, down from the $2.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.92, up 1.90% from $11.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.71 and $3.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 411,601 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,154. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 208,042 and 207,961 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fraser Claire, a Director at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $388074.0 at $258.72 per share on Feb 11. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 4,349 BDX shares valued at $976481.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $224.53 per share. Mas Ribo Alberto (EVP and Pres, Life Sciences) sold 1,430 shares at $285.00 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $407550.0 while Campion Simon D, (EVP and Segment President) sold 8,085 shares on Feb 04 for $2.3 million with each share fetching $285.09.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), on the other hand, is trading around $31.26 with a market cap of $2.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Brunswick Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 118,201 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,127 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with 10.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.80% with a share float percentage of 78.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brunswick Corporation having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.39 million shares worth more than $443.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $439.65 million and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.