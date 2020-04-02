Unsafe At Current Price? – Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are -44.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.41% or -$0.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.86% and -34.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CHNG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.19. The forecasts give the Change Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.86% or 30.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), on the other hand, is trading around $12.93 with a market cap of $5.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Ally Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 535,069 shares. Insider sales totaled 233,952 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.45M shares after the latest sales, with 27.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.80% with a share float percentage of 371.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ally Financial Inc. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.5 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 34.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.