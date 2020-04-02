Unsafe At Current Price? – Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares are -77.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.11% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -79.72% down YTD and -77.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.06% and -41.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the DO stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 19, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the DO stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.39. The forecasts give the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.13% or -536.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.80% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.78, down -4.90% from -$2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and -$0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 277,419 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 81,085. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,536 and 73,807 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kornblau Scott Lee, a Senior Vice President – CFO at the company, sold 5,819 shares worth $50567.0 at $8.69 per share on Sep 16. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec had earlier sold another 4,000 DO shares valued at $10064.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $2.52 per share.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.71 with a market cap of $1.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Invitae Corporation (NVTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NVTA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $109.32 million. This represented a -64.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $66.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $781.6 million from $790.39 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $240.44 million while total current assets were at $442.4 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$145.05 million, significantly lower than the -$92.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$165.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Invitae Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 632,191 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,566 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.35M shares after the latest sales, with 11.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 94.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invitae Corporation having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.51 million shares worth more than $169.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.22 million and represent 10.16% of shares outstanding.