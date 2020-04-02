Unsafe At Current Price? – Legg Mason Inc. (LM), California Resources Corporation (CRC)

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) shares are 35.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.20% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.85% down YTD and 35.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.86% and -1.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 13, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the LM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $48.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.90. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 0.31.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.60% in the current quarter to $0.91, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.65, up 0.80% from -$0.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 557,595 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 338,439. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 257,556 and 214,686 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Terence, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 178,300 shares worth $8.7 million at $48.79 per share on Mar 31. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier sold another 22,871 LM shares valued at $1.11 million on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $48.74 per share. LEGG MASON, INC. (Parent of Subadvisers) bought 1,681,503 shares at $10.11 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $17.0 million while Nachtwey Peter, (Sr. Executive VP & CFO) sold 11,350 shares on Mar 12 for $548432.0 with each share fetching $48.32.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.94 with a market cap of $86.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the California Resources Corporation (CRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $90.0 million. This represented a 85.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $610.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $8.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.96 billion from $7.04 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $676.0 million, significantly higher than the $461.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $221.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at California Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 179,484 shares. Insider sales totaled 144,370 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.78M shares after the latest sales, with 6.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.90% with a share float percentage of 46.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with California Resources Corporation having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company.