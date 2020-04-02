Unsafe At Current Price? – People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Fox Corporation (FOXA)

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) shares are -38.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.61% or -$0.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.29% down YTD and -38.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.35% and -28.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Raymond James recommended the PBCT stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, DA Davidson had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the PBCT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.20. The forecasts give the People’s United Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $17.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.03% or 6.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.10% in the current quarter to $0.32, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.29, up 9.30% from $1.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 755,819 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 527,299. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,218 and 49,292 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rosato R David, a Sr EVP and CFO at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $45073.0 at $22.54 per share on Mar 13. The Sr EVP and CFO had earlier bought another 1,232 PBCT shares valued at $17864.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $14.50 per share. DWIGHT JOHN K (Director) bought 4,150 shares at $11.03 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $45758.0 while Herron Mark F, (Executive Vice President) sold 10,128 shares on Feb 05 for $164276.0 with each share fetching $16.22.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.34 with a market cap of $14.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fox Corporation (FOXA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FOXA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $488.0 million. This represented a 87.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $20.45 billion from $20.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$256.0 million, significantly lower than the $36.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$366.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Fox Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.98M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.09% with a share float percentage of 496.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 892 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 35.5 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 29.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 8.51% of shares outstanding.