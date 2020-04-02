Unsafe At Current Price? – Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX), TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares are 2.27% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.03% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.91% and 2.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the RARX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on November 08, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the RARX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.44. The forecasts give the Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 0.02% or 0.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.40% in the current quarter to -$0.67, down from the -$0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.69, up 160.30% from -$2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.82 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 191,279 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 194,741. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 31,785 and 36,358 in purchases and sales respectively.

Farzaneh-Far Ramin, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 10,595 shares worth $478521.0 at $45.16 per share on Mar 16. The insider had earlier sold another 2,288 RARX shares valued at $101244.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $44.25 per share. Farzaneh-Far Ramin (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,595 shares at $46.61 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $493850.0 while Ricardo Alonso, sold 2,285 shares on Jan 17 for $107441.0 with each share fetching $47.02.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), on the other hand, is trading around $40.81 with a market cap of $39.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.20% with a share float percentage of 937.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Energy Corporation having a total of 798 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 78.12 million shares worth more than $4.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 36.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.