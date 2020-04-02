Volatility Returns To Air Lease Corporation (AL), Sasol Limited (SSL)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) shares are -56.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.96% or -$1.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.85% and -46.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2019, Cowen recommended the AL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on February 18, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the AL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.14. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.90% in the current quarter to $1.3, up from the $1.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.1, up 8.10% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $1.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 70 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,750,974 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,481,558. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 499,007 and 165,260 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCaw Susan, a Director at the company, bought 2,775 shares worth $98504.0 at $35.50 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 AL shares valued at $97845.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $32.62 per share. KRONGARD CHERYL GORDON (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $37.64 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $94089.0 while McCaw Susan, (Director) bought 2,570 shares on Feb 25 for $99870.0 with each share fetching $38.86.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), on the other hand, is trading around $1.89 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sasol Limited having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.