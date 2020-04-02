Volatility Returns To Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), TOTAL S.A. (TOT)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares are -4.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.22% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.32% down YTD and -4.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.45% and -8.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Stifel recommended the CL stock is a Buy, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $65.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.24. The forecasts give the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.97% or -26.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.92, up 2.30% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 95 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,383,394 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,932,844. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,193 and 476,343 in purchases and sales respectively.

COOK IAN M, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 1,750 shares worth $119030.0 at $68.02 per share on Mar 17. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 17,750 CL shares valued at $1.17 million on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $65.84 per share. COOK IAN M (Executive Chairman) sold 17,750 shares at $64.72 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $1.15 million while Marsili Daniel B, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 831 shares on Mar 16 for $52353.0 with each share fetching $63.00.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), on the other hand, is trading around $37.48 with a market cap of $99.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TOTAL S.A. (TOT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.56 billion. This represented a 73.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $43.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.97 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $273.29 billion from $267.44 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.99 billion while total current assets were at $85.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $24.68 billion, significantly lower than the $24.7 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.88 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 2.32B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOTAL S.A. having a total of 745 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 19.8 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 17.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $965.12 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.