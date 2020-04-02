Companies

Volatility Returns To Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

By Andrew Francis

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares are -46.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.06% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.09% and -33.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2017, Raymond James recommended the FSM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FSM stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock a price target range of $4.69 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.14. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.73% or 30.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, up 26.50% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.74 with a market cap of $1.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Vonage Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 2,516,556 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,146,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.64M shares after the latest sales, with 20.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.80% with a share float percentage of 229.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vonage Holdings Corp. having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.37 million shares worth more than $239.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.88 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

