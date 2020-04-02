Volatility Returns To SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX), BlackBerry Limited (BB)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are 79.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.57% or -$3.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +384.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.30% down YTD and 79.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 195.79% and 167.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.00. The forecasts give the SG Blocks Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.63% or 90.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -155.60% in the current quarter to -$0.8, up from the -$8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$11.8, down -64.00% from -$20.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), on the other hand, is trading around $3.36 with a market cap of $1.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BlackBerry Limited (BB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $227.0 million. This represented a 14.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $267.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.91 billion from $3.93 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $367.0 million while total current assets were at $1.18 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.0 million, significantly lower than the $82.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$17.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.60% with a share float percentage of 541.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 71.89 million shares worth more than $461.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 12.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the investment firm holding over 46.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.97 million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.