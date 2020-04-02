Volatility Returns To Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares are -35.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.07% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.30% down YTD and -35.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.12% and -28.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the SIRI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 31, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SIRI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.41. The forecasts give the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.44% or -16.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, up 4.70% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 124 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,382,926 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,515,854. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,678,467 and 1,371,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOLDEN JAMES P, a Director at the company, sold 44,313 shares worth $319497.0 at $7.21 per share on Feb 05. The Director had earlier sold another 88,609 SIRI shares valued at $639757.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $7.22 per share. BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) sold 261,159 shares at $7.22 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $1.89 million while MEYER JAMES E, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 716,549 shares on Dec 18 for $5.02 million with each share fetching $7.01.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), on the other hand, is trading around $42.12 with a market cap of $187.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.54 billion. This represented a 63.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.74 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.38 billion from $87.43 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.7 billion while total current assets were at $20.41 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $10.47 billion, significantly higher than the $7.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.42 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at The Coca-Cola Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 971,981 shares. Insider sales totaled 499,564 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 29.86M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 4.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Coca-Cola Company having a total of 2,884 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400.0 million shares worth more than $22.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 317.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.56 billion and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.