Volatility Returns To Twilio Inc. (TWLO), BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares are -13.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.10% or -$4.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.14% down YTD and -13.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.29% and -19.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Goldman recommended the TWLO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 31, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the TWLO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $138.38. The forecasts give the Twilio Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.53% or 5.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 300.00% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.19, up 27.60% from $0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,611 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,732,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 165,868 and 43,609 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lawson Jeff, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million at $73.79 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier sold another 500 TWLO shares valued at $50098.0 on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $100.20 per share. Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,497 shares at $126.25 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $567729.0 while DALZELL RICHARD L, (Director) sold 500 shares on Feb 18 for $63937.0 with each share fetching $127.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), on the other hand, is trading around $25.07 with a market cap of $3.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BJ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $540.48 million. This represented a 84.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.27 billion from $5.48 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $355.14 million, significantly lower than the $427.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $158.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 391,436 shares. Insider sales totaled 485,434 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.48M shares after the latest sales, with -5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 134.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.59 million shares worth more than $468.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.96 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.