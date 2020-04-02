Well positioned to deliver growth? – Amcor plc (AMCR), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) shares are -27.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.20% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.95% and -18.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the AMCR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.86. The forecasts give the Amcor plc stock a price target range of $13.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.0% or -4.8%.

Insider Transactions Summary

Roegner Eric V, a President,Amcor Rigid Plastics at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $177900.0 at $5.93 per share on Mar 16. The President,Amcor Rigid Plastics had earlier bought another 1,600 AMCR shares valued at $9493.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.93 per share. Wilson Ian (Executive Vice President) bought 72,000 shares at $6.60 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $475200.0 while Delia Ronald Stephen, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 16 for $532145.0 with each share fetching $10.64.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), on the other hand, is trading around $137.00 with a market cap of $35.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $108.75 and spell out a less modest performance – a -25.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Zoom Video Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 901,123 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,255,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 86 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -73.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 45.64M shares after the latest sales, with -253.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.90% with a share float percentage of 106.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 7.19 million shares worth more than $489.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 5.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 6.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $470.57 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.