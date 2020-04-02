Well positioned to deliver growth? – Datadog Inc. (DDOG), Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are -7.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.06% or -$1.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.41% down YTD and -7.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.53% and -19.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DDOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.60. The forecasts give the Datadog Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.34% or 10.56%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, up 47.00% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,142,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,308 and 12,740,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Callahan Michael James, a Director at the company, sold 18,000 shares worth $622721.0 at $34.60 per share on Mar 24. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 35,000 DDOG shares valued at $1.26 million on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $36.08 per share. OBSTLER DAVID M (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $34.59 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $518881.0 while Fougere Dan, (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 270,000 shares on Mar 23 for $8.67 million with each share fetching $32.11.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.29 with a market cap of $38.47M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ONVO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.53 million. This represented a -1756.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $298000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $31.31 million from $37.77 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.67 million, significantly higher than the -$15.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Organovo Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,175 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 584.63k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.10% with a share float percentage of 129.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organovo Holdings Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 19.5 million shares worth more than $6.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.56 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.