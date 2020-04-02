What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Cigna Corporation (CI), Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) shares are -15.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.32% or -$4.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.96% down YTD and -15.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.36% and -8.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the CI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 24, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the CI stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $173.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $242.81. The forecasts give the Cigna Corporation stock a price target range of $288.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $176.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.91% or 1.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $4.31, up from the $3.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $18.54, up 10.60% from $17.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.35 and $5.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $20.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 178,778 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 155,240. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,494 and 101,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURABITO JOHN M, a EVP, HR & Services at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $1.05 million at $210.00 per share on Mar 04. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 22,582 CI shares valued at $4.26 million on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $188.54 per share. Jones Nicole S (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,993 shares at $182.85 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $730120.0 while Manders Matthew G, (President, Strategy & Solution) sold 3,969 shares on Mar 02 for $725732.0 with each share fetching $182.85.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), on the other hand, is trading around $153.16 with a market cap of $38.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $137.04 and spell out a less modest performance – a -11.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dollar General Corporation (DG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.55 billion. This represented a 78.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.16 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.83 billion from $22.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.24 billion, significantly higher than the $2.14 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.45 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Dollar General Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 66,252 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 456.01k shares after the latest sales, with 17.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 251.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar General Corporation having a total of 1,335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.3 million shares worth more than $3.95 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 25.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.94 billion and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.