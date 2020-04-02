What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Cree Inc. (CREE), Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are -31.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.31% or -$4.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.95% and -30.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CREE stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 01, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CREE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.55. The forecasts give the Cree Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.62% or -4.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.10% in the current quarter to -$0.13, down from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.41, down -30.40% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 105,576 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,510. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,883 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LE DUY LOAN T, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $120145.0 at $60.07 per share on May 20. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 CREE shares valued at $91738.0 on Nov 01. The shares were bought at $45.87 per share.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), on the other hand, is trading around $2.75 with a market cap of $356.57M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Extreme Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 369,354 shares. Insider sales totaled 86,818 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 16.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 115.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extreme Networks Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.72 million shares worth more than $123.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.37 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.