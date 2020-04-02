What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – CVS Health Corporation (CVS), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares are -21.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.67% or -$0.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.68% down YTD and -21.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.76% and -6.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the CVS stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on September 27, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CVS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.65. The forecasts give the CVS Health Corporation stock a price target range of $109.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $59.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.48% or 1.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $1.62, up from the $1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.14, up 2.50% from $7.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.78 and $2.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 809,824 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 589,100. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 709,455 and 443,166 in purchases and sales respectively.

MERLO LARRY J, a President and CEO at the company, sold 266,476 shares worth $19.93 million at $74.79 per share on Jan 15. The SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer had earlier sold another 3,030 CVS shares valued at $181800.0 on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $60.00 per share. Roberts Jonathan C (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 57,563 shares at $72.63 per share on Jan 08 for a total of $4.18 million while Lynch Karen S, (EVP & Pres, Aetna Bus Unit) sold 80,143 shares on Nov 18 for $6.01 million with each share fetching $75.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), on the other hand, is trading around $109.33 with a market cap of $271.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.89 billion. This represented a 73.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.24 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $111.72 billion from $114.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.53 billion, significantly higher than the $7.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.85 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at The Procter & Gamble Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 497,422 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,062,243 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.72M shares after the latest sales, with -43.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.80% with a share float percentage of 2.47B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Procter & Gamble Company having a total of 2,958 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 214.67 million shares worth more than $22.34 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 165.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.22 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.