What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are -46.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.16% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.41% down YTD and -46.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.64% and -26.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Cowen recommended the XOM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the XOM stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.35. The forecasts give the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.47% or -17.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.70% in the current quarter to $0.31, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.14, down -17.30% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.13 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,128,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,976. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,129 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Duffin Neil W, a Vice President at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $1.09 million at $36.41 per share on Mar 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 30,000 XOM shares valued at $1.01 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $33.80 per share. WELDON WILLIAM C (Director) bought 4,591 shares at $43.56 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $199983.0 while WELDON WILLIAM C, (Director) bought 4,180 shares on Mar 06 for $201016.0 with each share fetching $48.09.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.28 with a market cap of $578.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MFA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.46 million. This represented a 46.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $153.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $215.78 million, significantly higher than the $147.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $193.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at MFA Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 922,058 shares. Insider sales totaled 583,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.65M shares after the latest sales, with 41.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 450.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MFA Financial Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company.