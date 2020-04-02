What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Facebook Inc. (FB), Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are -22.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.32% or -$7.2 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.17% and -14.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the FB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 49 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FB stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 49 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 39 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $159.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $236.38. The forecasts give the Facebook Inc. stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $170.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.8% or 6.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.85, up from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.45, up 16.20% from $6.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $2.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 226 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,527 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,578,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,610,423. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,301 and 479,672 in purchases and sales respectively.

Newstead Jennifer, a VP and General Counsel at the company, sold 97 shares worth $15029.0 at $154.94 per share on Mar 24. The VP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 97 FB shares valued at $16054.0 on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $165.50 per share. Newstead Jennifer (VP and General Counsel) sold 97 shares at $150.80 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $14628.0 while Newstead Jennifer, (VP and General Counsel) sold 97 shares on Mar 10 for $16952.0 with each share fetching $174.76.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), on the other hand, is trading around $1.53 with a market cap of $78.26M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Aytu BioScience Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 143,788 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with -73.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.50% with a share float percentage of 51.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aytu BioScience Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company.