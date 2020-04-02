What should you know before buying stock in FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is -54.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 29.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is -23.01% and -45.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -50.93% off its SMA200. FSK registered -54.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.6804.

The stock witnessed a -49.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.00%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.81% over the week and 17.00% over the month.

and $779.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.95 and Fwd P/E is 3.71. Distance from 52-week low is 48.42% and -55.94% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Analyst Forecasts

FS KKR Capital Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $189.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Top Institutional Holders

374 institutions hold shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 30.56% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 30.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 16.11 million shares valued at $98.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.20% of the FSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 9.59 million shares valued at $58.78 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LPL Financial LLC which holds 7.02 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $43.04 million, while HBK Investments, L.P. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 5.52 million with a market value of $33.84 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pietrzak Daniel, the company’s Co-President and CIO. SEC filings show that Pietrzak Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.28 per share for a total of $32754.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115328.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Gerson Brian (Co-President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $3.44 per share for $34400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the FSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Gerson Brian (Co-President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.35 for $43450.0. The insider now directly holds 90,000 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).