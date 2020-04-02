What should you know before buying stock in Linde plc (LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is -24.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.71 and a high of $227.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $173.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.13% off its average median price target of $217.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.3% off the consensus price target high of $265.02 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 1.65% higher than the price target low of $163.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.87, the stock is -5.52% and -17.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -7.01% at the moment leaves the stock -18.64% off its SMA200. LIN registered -9.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $198.89.

The stock witnessed a -17.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.44%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 79886 employees, a market worth around $89.04B and $28.23B in sales. and $28.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 40.15 and Fwd P/E is 17.79. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.65% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Linde plc (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linde plc (LIN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linde plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $6.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

1,649 institutions hold shares in Linde plc (LIN), with 612.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 83.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 553.46M, and float is at 531.08M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 83.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.2 million shares valued at $9.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the LIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.65 million shares valued at $6.74 billion to account for 5.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 21.62 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $4.6 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 15.55 million with a market value of $3.31 billion.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Linde plc (LIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fehrenbach Franz, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fehrenbach Franz bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $158.72 per share for a total of $222208.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3113.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that ANGEL STEPHEN F (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $152.47 per share for $304940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 201952.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Enders Thomas (Director) acquired 3,400 shares at an average price of $160.31 for $545054.0. The insider now directly holds 10,578 shares of Linde plc (LIN).