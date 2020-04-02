What should you know before buying stock in Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -22.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.34 and a high of $126.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $92.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.13% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.01% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 11.57% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.43, the stock is -13.90% and -22.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -22.99% off its SMA200. WM registered -14.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.85.

The stock witnessed a -21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.40%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 44900 employees, a market worth around $38.50B and $15.46B in sales. and $15.46B in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.61 and Fwd P/E is 17.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.62% and -30.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $3.95B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

1,761 institutions hold shares in Waste Management Inc. (WM), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 80.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 435.32M, and float is at 423.62M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 80.40% of the Float.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fish James C Jr, the company’s Pres, Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fish James C Jr sold 50,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $118.40 per share for a total of $5.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259246.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Batchelor Steve (Sr. Vice President Operations) sold a total of 88 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $113.23 per share for $9964.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20717.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Hmmer Tara J. (Sr VP, Operations) disposed off 52 shares at an average price of $113.09 for $5881.0. The insider now directly holds 21,425 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is -14.31% lower over the past 12 months. Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is -17.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.33% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 3.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.