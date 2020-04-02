Which institution holds the most shares in Covetrus Inc. (CVET)

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) is -45.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $33.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVET stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is -10.01% and -33.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -11.55% at the moment leaves the stock -50.51% off its SMA200. CVET registered -77.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.83.

The stock witnessed a -35.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.45%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 18.08% over the month.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $797.26M and $3.98B in sales. and $3.98B in sales Fwd P/E is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.00% and -78.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.50%).

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covetrus Inc. (CVET) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covetrus Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $990.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Covetrus Inc. (CVET), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.20% while institutional investors hold 102.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.73M, and float is at 99.10M with Short Float at 20.58%. Institutions hold 101.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.37 million shares valued at $163.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the CVET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.25 million shares valued at $161.75 million to account for 10.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC which holds 11.27 million shares representing 10.08% and valued at over $148.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.95% of the shares totaling 10.0 million with a market value of $131.97 million.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Covetrus Inc. (CVET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Providenti Anthony C. Jr. SEC filings show that Providenti Anthony C. Jr. sold 333 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $4329.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Covetrus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that PALADINO STEVEN (Director) sold a total of 2,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $13.00 per share for $35685.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CVET stock.