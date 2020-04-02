Which institution holds the most shares in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) is 44.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $53.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The IFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -43.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -91.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.73, the stock is 65.27% and 55.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.5 million and changing 50.00% at the moment leaves the stock 80.58% off its SMA200. IFRX registered -84.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.26.

The stock witnessed a 24.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.70%, and is 68.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 14.34% over the month.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $148.81M. Distance from 52-week low is 164.06% and -89.21% from its 52-week high.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), with 8.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.78% while institutional investors hold 31.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.97M, and float is at 17.05M with Short Float at 5.10%. Institutions hold 20.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 1.78 million shares valued at $7.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.85% of the IFRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 902381.0 shares valued at $3.57 million to account for 3.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 500000.0 shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $1.98 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 359128.0 with a market value of $1.42 million.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -30.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.45% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 735810.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.