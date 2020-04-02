Which institution holds the most shares in Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is -60.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $9.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $12.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.98% off the consensus price target high of $23.18 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 76.98% higher than the price target low of $8.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is -5.13% and -23.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -67.51% off its SMA200. QD registered -63.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1731 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5861.

The stock witnessed a -19.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.51%, and is -12.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 15.59% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 1154 employees, a market worth around $494.74M and $1.25B in sales. and $1.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.21 and Fwd P/E is 1.93. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.72% and -79.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.81 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 293.80% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Qudian Inc. (QD), with 52.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.44% while institutional investors hold 74.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.99M, and float is at 125.83M with Short Float at 16.56%. Institutions hold 59.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares valued at $42.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.69% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 7.76 million shares valued at $36.57 million to account for 18.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.33 million shares representing 17.01% and valued at over $34.55 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 14.28% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $29.0 million.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading -44.40% down over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -40.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.59% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.