Which Institutions Own Shares In ABB Ltd (ABB)?

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -31.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.71 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $17.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $20.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.11 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.59, the stock is -7.14% and -22.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing -3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. ABB registered -13.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.49.

The stock witnessed a -23.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.13%, and is -6.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 144400 employees, a market worth around $37.65B and $27.98B in sales. and $27.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 35.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.78% and -34.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $6.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

397 institutions hold shares in ABB Ltd (ABB), with institutional investors hold 4.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.27B, and float is at 2.17B with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 4.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.09 million shares valued at $315.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the ABB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 6.32 million shares valued at $152.14 million to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 5.75 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $138.46 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $136.55 million.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -34.65% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.63% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.