Which Institutions Own Shares In Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is -9.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $14.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.42% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 1.13% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. FOLD registered -35.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.30.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.03%, and is -10.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.07% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has around 584 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $182.20M in sales. and $182.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 41.76% and -39.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.10%).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $57.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.80% in year-over-year returns.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 109.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.63M, and float is at 229.32M with Short Float at 15.77%. Institutions hold 108.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 25.21 million shares valued at $245.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.80% of the FOLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 25.13 million shares valued at $244.79 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 23.76 million shares representing 9.24% and valued at over $231.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.11% of the shares totaling 20.86 million with a market value of $203.14 million.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crowley John F, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Crowley John F sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $180000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918836.0 shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Campbell Bradley L (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $10.01 per share for $25025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 355514.0 shares of the FOLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Crowley John F (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 9,755 shares at an average price of $9.10 for $88745.0. The insider now directly holds 918,836 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 25.72% up over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is -8.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.86% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.5.