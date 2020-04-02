Who are the Institutional Holders in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)?

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is -30.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.00 and a high of $59.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The BERY stock was last observed hovering at around $33.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.65% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.37% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.08, the stock is 4.80% and -13.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -23.04% off its SMA200. BERY registered -38.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.38.

The stock witnessed a -9.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.34%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $9.72B in sales. and $9.72B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.35 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.32% and -44.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berry Global Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $3.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.70% year-over-year.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Top Institutional Holders

396 institutions hold shares in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), with 188.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 102.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.91M, and float is at 130.24M with Short Float at 5.63%. Institutions hold 102.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.95 million shares valued at $567.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the BERY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Eminence Capital, LP with 11.84 million shares valued at $562.22 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 7.76 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $368.53 million, while Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 7.72 million with a market value of $366.61 million.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greene Jason K., the company’s EVP – Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Greene Jason K. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $57.50 per share for a total of $575000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250.0 shares.

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is trading -10.27% down over the past 12 months. Tredegar Corporation (TG) is -9.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.83% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.