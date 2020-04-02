Who are the Institutional Holders in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is -35.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $52.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $24.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.99% off the consensus price target high of $30.17 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.81% higher than the price target low of $13.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.58, the stock is 3.05% and -24.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -43.46% off its SMA200. CGC registered -68.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.83.

The stock witnessed a -21.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.61%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.07% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has around 4890 employees, a market worth around $4.75B. Distance from 52-week low is 50.89% and -74.25% from its 52-week high.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2020.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), with 274.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 78.50% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 349.65M, and float is at 219.58M with Short Float at 21.18%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares valued at $107.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the CGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.17 million shares valued at $66.78 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.58 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $54.37 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $39.3 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -17.44% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -28.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.11% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 48.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.