Who are the Institutional Holders in FGL Holdings (FG)?

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) is -9.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The FG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.62, the stock is -5.08% and -9.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 5.26% off its SMA200. FG registered 20.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.67.

The stock witnessed a -17.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.67%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

FGL Holdings (FG) has around 352 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $2.14B in sales. and $2.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.37 and Fwd P/E is 5.33. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.44% and -22.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

FGL Holdings (FG) Analyst Forecasts

FGL Holdings quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $379.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

FGL Holdings (FG) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in FGL Holdings (FG), with 43.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.27% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.84M, and float is at 203.30M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.