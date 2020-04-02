Who is the Top Investor In Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)?

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) is 10.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The DFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 59.52% and 32.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 123.35 million and changing 61.09% at the moment leaves the stock -58.28% off its SMA200. DFFN registered -87.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3580 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7298.

The stock witnessed a 14.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.70%, and is 72.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.22% over the week and 16.38% over the month.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $17.00M. Distance from 52-week low is 141.71% and -92.14% from its 52-week high.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Analyst Forecasts

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), with 91.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 15.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.33M, and float is at 33.33M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 15.08% of the Float.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.