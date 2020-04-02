Who is the Top Investor In Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)?

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) is -52.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $22.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMMU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.34% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 36.63% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is -21.61% and -37.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.41 million and changing -24.78% at the moment leaves the stock -37.52% off its SMA200. IMMU registered -43.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.13.

The stock witnessed a -39.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.08%, and is -19.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10% over the week and 12.55% over the month.

Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) has around 366 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $0.30M in sales. and $0.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 10.52% and -54.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.00%).

Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunomedics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $2.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19,093.20% year-over-year.

Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU), with 8.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 85.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.43M, and float is at 199.36M with Short Float at 13.41%. Institutions hold 82.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 24.5 million shares valued at $518.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.45% of the IMMU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.28 million shares valued at $344.56 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.7 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $310.98 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 8.45 million with a market value of $178.8 million.

Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $35.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24.5 million shares.

Immunomedics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BALL BRYAN (Chief Quality Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $14.18 per share for $70897.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the IMMU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $14.10 for $7.05 million. The insider now directly holds 22,500,000 shares of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU).

Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 5.49% up over the past 12 months. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 25.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.06% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.59.